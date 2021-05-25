Missing alligator found: Doc's Zoo in Bonduel had been searching for alligator since Saturday

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — Doc's Zoo in Bonduel announced Monday it had found an alligator missing since Saturday.

The alligator, named Rex, disappeared from his enclosure over the weekend. Doc's Zoo said in a statement that the alligator is "very old" and has severe arthritis in his jaws, making it difficult for him to open his mouth more than an inch.

Staff at Doc's Zoo confirmed early Monday evening that Rex was found on the zoo's property at a pond in the woods. The property has about 72 acres.

The alligator is unharmed and is now back in his pen. Staff members are still not entirely sure how Rex got out, but they will investigate. In the meantime, video cameras have been installed at the enclosure to keep an eye on Rex.