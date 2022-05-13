Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 60-year-old Racine man found dead in Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan Milwaukee
TMJ4 Web Staff
Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan Milwaukee
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 23:18:57-04

A missing 60-year-old Racine man was found dead in Lake Michigan Thursday night, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Great Lakes said.

According to a series of tweets from USCG Great Lakes, the man was reported missing by his spouse. Towboat US discovered his boat with no one aboard.

STA Kenosha and STA Milwaukee then began conducting searches Thursday evening. A helicopter from USCG AIRSTA Traverse City also responded to the scene.

The helicopter then found the missing man.

Crew members transported him to the shore where he was pronounced dead.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com