Missing 60-year-old Racine man found dead in Lake Michigan

A missing 60-year-old Racine man was found dead in Lake Michigan Thursday night, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Great Lakes said.

According to a series of tweets from USCG Great Lakes, the man was reported missing by his spouse. Towboat US discovered his boat with no one aboard.

#Breaking #HappeningNow- @USCG is currently searching for a 60 YOM after he was reported overdue by his spouse. Towboat US discovered his 36’ sailing vessel IVO Windpoint Light, #WI w/ no one aboard. #USCG STA Kenosha and STA Milwaukee are on scene conducting searches. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) May 13, 2022

STA Kenosha and STA Milwaukee then began conducting searches Thursday evening. A helicopter from USCG AIRSTA Traverse City also responded to the scene.

The helicopter then found the missing man.

Crew members transported him to the shore where he was pronounced dead.

#Breaking #Update- The helo from AIRSTA Traverse City located the missing 60 YOM IVO of Racine, #WI and directed the #USCG STA Kenosha small boat to the location. The crew transported the unresponsive individual to EMS on shore where he was pronounced deceased. #LakeMichigan — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) May 13, 2022

