MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago. She may be with the male pictured in this photo. His name is Jesse Kelley and is the same age.

If you know where she is, contact the Village of Mukwonago at 262-363-6435.

