Missing 14-year-old Butler teen last seen near 127th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A missing 14-year-old Butler teenager was last seen around 3:40 p.m. near 127th and Hampton on Wednesday.

Messiah E. Beamon-Perry was last seen outside of his family's home in the 4900 block of N. 127th St.in Butler.

Beamon-Perry left on foot after being dropped off from school with his younger brother and sister. He does not have a cell phone.

Beamon-Perry attended Milwaukee Excellence Middle School at 4950 N. 24th St. in Milwaukee. He just finished 8th grade.

Police say the last day of school was Wednesday and it was the day he ran away. Family learned Beamon-Perry was not allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies on Thursday because he violated school rules.

Police say family have been searching numerous areas, spoken to school staff, friends, relatives, and checked social media. No one has seen or heard from him since he left his house.

Beamon-Perry does not have a history of running away and does not have mental health issues.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a brown image of a rapper with dreadlocks, black pants, and blue and black Air Jordasn shoes.

Beamon-Perry is 5'3 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Butler Police Department at 262-781-241 or via Waukesha County Communications at (262) 446-5070 reference IR# T22002127.

