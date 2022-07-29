Missing 13-year-old girl in Milwaukee, last seen on Long Island Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find missing 13-year-old girl Mikayia Jefferson-Lewis, last seen near Long Island Drive and Custer on July 20.

Mikayia is described as an African American female, 5’02”, 110 pound and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, black jeans and white crocs. Mikayia is not considered a critical missing person, police said.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242.

Police did not release a photo of her.

