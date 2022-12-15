Watch Now
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition

Grace Stanke of Wausau is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition. Video source: Miss America Organization.
Posted at 9:24 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 22:24:18-05

Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making her state proud in the Miss America competition.

Tuesday night she won the $2,500 talent scholarship for her classical violin performance.

She wants everyone to know she's more than a musician.

"I want to leave the legacy of the women who can, you know," she said. "A lot of the time I get put into this box when people hear I'm a nuclear engineer, but I can do so much more. I'm a classical musician. I'm a competitive water skier. I'm a family member, a friend, and an outdoorswoman who loves to go camping in the woods in the middle of the night."

Two Miss Wisconsins have gone on to become Miss America: Laura Koeppeler of Kenosha in 2011 and Terry Meeuwsen of De Pere in 1973.

