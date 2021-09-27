Misinformation led to false active shooter report at Carthage College: Kenosha police

KENOSHA — Kenosha police determined that "misinformation spread through social media and word of mouth" led to a false report of an active shooter at Carthage College Monday afternoon.

Police officers were called to the school at 2001 Alford Park Drive just after 12 p.m. for a report of an active shooter. The police department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office sent a full response to the campus.

Law enforcement were provided a specific building and room number where the alleged active shooter situation was taking place. Officers conducted a "systematic search and evacuation" of the building and established a perimeter around it, according to a statement from police.

Meantime, officers were also investigating the report. Police concluded: "It was quickly determined that this was a case of misinformation spread through social media and word of mouth."

Police found no evidence of an active shooter or any other kind of incident. No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. The investigation continues into the source of the report.

"Kenosha Police would like to remind our public that we take these reports seriously and will always put public safety first," the department wrote. Police also urged residents to follow their official social media accounts for accurate information.

