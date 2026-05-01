Minnesota police asking for public's help in locating missing 64-year-old, believed to be on bus to Milwaukee

The Fridley Police Department in Minnesota is asking for the public's assistance in Wisconsin in locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Corene Sylvia Smith-Martin was last seen on April 16th when she left her residence near the 400 block of Mississippi Street in Fridley.

She may be on a Greyhound bus to Milwaukee.

Fridley Police Department

Corene is described as a 5'2" Black woman with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She is also believed to have dementia and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fridley Police Department at Anoka County Dispatch at (763) 427-1212 or 911.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error