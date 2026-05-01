Minnesota police asking for public's help in locating missing 64-year-old, believed to be on bus to Milwaukee

The Fridley Police Department in Minnesota is asking for the public's assistance in Wisconsin in locating a missing 64-year-old woman.
Corene Sylvia Smith-Martin was last seen on April 16th when she left her residence near the 400 block of Mississippi Street in Fridley.
She may be on a Greyhound bus to Milwaukee.
Corene is described as a 5'2" Black woman with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She is also believed to have dementia and there is concern for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fridley Police Department at Anoka County Dispatch at (763) 427-1212 or 911.
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