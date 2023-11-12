Milwaukee's Veteran of the year announced at War Memorial Center

Dozens of Milwaukee area veterans were honored and given the chance to connect with one another Saturday at the War Memorial Center downtown.

The annual Veterans Day Banquet, put on by the Milwaukee County Veterans Association, featured an Honor Guard procession, music from South Milwaukee High School’s Apollo Jazz Choir, and remarks from the Milwaukee's mayor.

“These are the people that gave up their time to separate from their families to go to serve god and country,” said Association chairwoman Cheri Rumler.

Rumler, a retired Major for the U.S Army Nurse Corp, said the night was an opportunity to further a mission the association holds dear: to honor the dead by serving the living.

“We’re actually advocates for each other,” she said. "If somebody can’t do something or needs assistance than the fellow veterans step up to the plate.”

Vietnam veteran Rusty Armstrong said for him participating in the event and being among those with shared experiences brings out a strong sense of patriotism.

“A lot of these people here do a lot to support people that are suffering,” he said. “It’s a chance to kind of recognize each other and who’s doing a good job.”

At the night’s end, veteran Stan Kogutkiewicz was especially highlighted as he was named Milwaukee’s Veteran of the Year. Kogutkiewicz was recognized for his community involvement, service to fellow veterans, and loyalty.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Kogutkiewicz said after taking the stage. “There are a lot of people in this room, a lot of veterans in this room, that are worthy to be Veteran of the Year and I’m just glad I was selected this year and I’m so overwhelmed.”

