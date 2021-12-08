Milwaukee's top executives compete in 'Donut Smackdown' to raise funds for United Way

MILWAUKEE — Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing (ZG) raised $56,797 to benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County through its fifth annual "Donut Smackdown" contest.

This year's content raised more than double that was raised last year.Hundreds of donations were made by community members over a nine-day window.

The contest features 16 of Milwaukee's top executives. The two categories to win include: speed-eating six donuts and fundraising.

“I am incredibly grateful for our participants’ willingness to literally step up to the plate for the community and for United Way,” said Anne Zizzo, CEO and founder of Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing and the “Donut Smackdown” contest. “In addition to raising much-needed dollars for United Way, we wanted to create a fun-filled opportunity to bring smiles and a few laughs to southeastern Wisconsin. ZG is committed to making our community a better place to live, work and play, and this is one of our favorite ways of doing just that.”

According to ZG:

Champions are: Joe Zizzo, account director at Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing, who won the speed-eating category for eating his donuts the quickest – in one minute and one second. David Caruso, President & Creative Director, Dynamic Events by David Caruso won the fundraising category, with $11,195 in donations.

Second and third place winners for quickest donut eating are Jim Kanter, Chief Commercial Officer, Central Standard & returning “Donut Smackdown” speed-eating champion with one minute and forty-five seconds; and Gaulien "Gee" Smith, Owner/Founder, Gee's Clippers Barber/Beauty Salon with two minutes and twenty-one seconds, respectively.

Alice Ambrowiak, SVP Investment Analyst at Baird, was runner up for fundraising having collected $11,170, and Simmi Urbanek, Director of Marketing, Greenfire Management Services, LLC, came in third raising $4,516.

