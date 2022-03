MILWAUKEE — After 20 years, Jackson Grill, a south side Milwaukee supper club, is now closed.

Heidi Schmidt co-owns Jackson Grill with her husband Jimmy Jackson. Schmidt posted the news on the restaurant's Facebook page on Monday.

"We originally planned on reopening on March 31st. Regretfully, we will not be opening our doors from now on, due to high prices for meat, produce and energy bills, plus a lack of being able to find staff," Schmidt wrote.

You can read the heartfelt goodbye below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip