MILWAUKEE — The Soup House in Milwaukee announced Monday that it is closing its doors for good.

Owners said in a social media post that the week starting Monday, April 26 will be their last week open. In the post, they did not announce the reason for the closure.

The restaurant did release a menu for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the days they will be open this week.

The Soup House was open for 21 years, the owners said.

The Soup House is located at 324 E. Michigan St. in downtown Milwaukee.

