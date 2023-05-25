Milwaukee's population declined for the second year in a row

MILWAUKEE — For the second year in a row, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, and the Milwaukee metropolitan area as a whole experienced a population decline, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal Milwaukee's city population was 563,305 on July 1, 2022, which is down 0.4% from 565,840 in 2021, and is also down 2.3% from 576,511 in 2020. BizJournal reports the city's population has been declining for decades and the latest data shows that population losses have continued since the Covid-19 pandemic. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has a goal of increasing the city's population to 1 million.

Milwaukee is ranked the 31st most populous U.S. city. Baltimore, Maryland ranked 30th with a population of 569,931 and Albuquerque, New Mexico ranked 32nd with a 561,008 population.

BizJournal reports Milwaukee's population peaked in 1960 at around 740,000, dropped to nearly 630,000 in 1990, and fell around 597,000 in 2000.

In the last two years, the U.S. as a whole saw population growth and hit 333 million in 2022. However, other Midwest cities also saw a population decline, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, and St. Louis, according to BizJournal.

Southern cities in Texas and Florida saw the most population growth in the U.S. between July 2021 and July 2022.

