Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion unveils new ‘Illuminating the Dark’ tour

MILWAUKEE — You will soon be able to see the historic Pabst Mansion in a new light with their "Illuminating the Dark" tours this October.

The new tour will explore themes of darkness and often unseen places in the mansion, located at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, to be held each Friday evening in October.

“Visitors will be guided by candlelight as they travel through the home,” said Jocelyn Slocum, a Pabst Mansion staff member, in the announcement. "The tour explores the dark, in areas varying from literal light sources in the home, to approaching the darkness of loss, to viewing hidden compartments and seldom-seen basement spaces."

Tickets are $22 per person, with an exception for museum members, students and people in the military, in which tickets are $20.

Tickets are limited. The tours begin at 5:30 p.m. on those Fridays. Click here to purchase tickets.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip