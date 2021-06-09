Milwaukee's Manitowoc Company hit by cybersecurity incident

MILWAUKEE — Crane and lifting manufacturer, The Manitowoc Company, says a cybersecurity incident led to a systems outage.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that after identifying the threat, they hired a tech firm and other specialists to investigate. Federal law enforcement was also notified. The company did not say when they discovered the incident.

The Manitowoc Company says it is still working to restore its systems. The incident may continue to lead to delays and disruptions in the company's business, they said.

Because of the incident, the Manitowoc Company will no longer attend the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The Manitowoc Company makes a number of industrial equipment including telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes. The equipment is sold under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

They are based in Milwaukee.

