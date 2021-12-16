Milwaukee's Magic of Lights canceled Thursday due to damage from high winds

MILWAUKEE — Magic of Lights said they will not be opened Thursday at American Family Field.

The holiday drive-through said high winds damaged the light displays overnight.

Wind gusts topped out at near 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin overnight, with a peak of nearly 80,000 We Energies customers out of service. Crews are working to restore service throughout the day Thursday.

The Christmas wonderland has two million lights illuminating the parking lots around the baseball stadium as part of the Milwaukee Brewers inaugural Magic of Lights event.

The mile-long holiday display allows families to drive through and see a variety of lit-up displays including elves, Christmas trees, Santa Clause, and more.

The Magic of Lights display, though closed Thursday, is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 2nd. You can get your tickets and learn more by clicking here.

