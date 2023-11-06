Milwaukee's Lopez Bakery is closing its doors after 50 years in business

A fixture of Milwaukee's south side for the past 50 years is shutting its doors for good.

Owners of the Lopez Bakery say they've decided to close. They say they've been hit with a number of challenges over the past few years, from family health issues to the breakdown of their commercial oven.

In a Facebook post, they say the decision was not easy to make, but the best one of the business and their family.

"The Lopez family is proud of what we have accomplished in the last 50 years. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a minority, small business in the Hispanic community, local farmers markets and all of Southeastern Wisconsin. We ask that you please continue to support other small businesses and shop local as much as possible," the post says.

The owners say the bakery will remain open until the building is sold.

