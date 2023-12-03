Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge to light red and yellow for Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Packers fans, don’t freak out.

The Hoan Bridge will be lit the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday ahead of the Packers game against last year’s Super Bowl Champions.

Greg Ramirez is the man behind the idea. The lifelong Chiefs fan bought the ability to choose the colors at a silent charity auction.

“We’ve been lifelong Chief fans and we thought ‘what a great way to welcome the Chiefs to our great state’,” Ramirez smiled.

The lights are for one night only and shine a light on an important cause.

The money raised from the auction benefits sarcoma research. Sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins in the bones and in the soft tissues, according to Mayo Clinic.

“We have a close friend that has sarcoma,” Ramirez explained. “It’s very rare and because it’s rare, it is an area that needs more research and funding.”

At first, Packers fans couldn’t believe someone would light the bridge in the opposing team’s colors.

“The fans are going to be outraged. They’ll probably throw green and yellow balloons at it,” Matt O’Neill, a Packers fan, joked.

After learning about the cause though, many like O’Neill put aside their differences in support.

“We love the Packers too, but we’re always Chiefs first and foremost,” Ramirez smiled. “And a big shout out to Taylor swift. We love you too.”

The bridge will light up red and yellow shortly after sunset on Sunday, and kick-off for the game between the Chiefs and Packers is set for 7:15 at Lambeau Field. You can watch the game on TMJ4.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip