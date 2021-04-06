Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge to honor Wisconsin healthcare workers this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will honor Wisconsin healthcare workers during National Public Health Week.

Light the Hoan, the group that supervises the bridge lightings, said in a statement Tuesday that the Hoan Bridge will be lit with pulsating red lights to replicate a heartbeat and simulating an EKG heart rate monitor.

The lighting "honors all of the healthcare heroes who helped us through the pandemic," Light the Hoan said.

The Hoan will be lit on April 8, 9 and 10 at the top and bottom of every hour, from dusk until 2 a.m.

The lighting is in partnership with Humana, Network Health, WEA Trust, and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

Light the Hoan described the participating groups in their statement:

