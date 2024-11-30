Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward celebrates Small Business Saturday

Head over to Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward to support local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

Many businesses in the Third Ward will offer special deals to ensure you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Here are some of the deals available:

Milwaukee Public Market:

The Public Market will offer 10% off Milwaukee Public Market merchandise including clothing, mugs, and more!

Skylight Music Theater:

Theater lovers can get 10% off tickets to Oliver! Use code "SBS10" on Small Business Saturday. Tickets are limited to 8 per order and must be used on "A level adult tickets" only.

Salty Paws:

Spend $30 on Small Business Saturday and get $5 off your purchase! Plus, enter a product and gift certificate giveaway. Shoppers can also enjoy a pop-up shop featuring custom dog portraits by Brittany Farina Art.

Explorium Brewpub:

Celebrate all weekend with their annual Black Friday MCS release! Enjoy live music, holiday gift deals, a specialty barrel-aged tasting, food and drink discounts, and more. Explorium gift sets are 10% off, and if you buy a $100 gift card, you'll receive a $20 gift card for free! (Free gift cards are redeemable from January 1 through March 31.)

Check out the Historic Third Wards website for more Small Business Saturday deals!

