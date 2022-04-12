Milwaukee's 'Fresh Coast Jazz Festival' returns in August

MILWAUKEE — Fresh Coast Jazz Festival will return for its third year Aug. 26-27 at the Pabst Theater.

The event will feature a lineup of world-class jazz talent with fun events. It will also have three acts per day on Friday and Saturday.

The Fresh Coast Cruise returns with the Night Caps, which is concert after parties with live jazz where fans get to mingle with artists and other jazz fans. There will also be an online auction.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival back for a third year” said event organizer Carl Brown. “The response from event attendees has been phenomenal. We think the intimacy and acoustics of The Pabst Theater make it the perfect venue for live Jazz.”

The lineup includes Bob James, Najee, Alex Bugnon, Gabriela Anders, Adam Hawley, Vandell Andrew, and Marcus Adams to name a few.

Tickets are on sale now. The festival will offer several different ticket packages. Single day concert tickets which will allow attendees to enjoy all three acts on the day of their choosing starting at just $69.50.

Fans will also be able to choose from multiple two-day packages, and purchase tickets to the festival events of their choosing.

All concert seating is reserved. Tickets to concerts and events are available at HERE and HERE.

