Milwaukee's Fresh Coast Jazz Festival canceled for 2021

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fresh Coast Jazz Festival is canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Organizers said in a statement Friday that the jazz festival will instead take place Aug. 26-28, 2022.

The festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 27-29, 2021, at the Pabst Theater and Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have again made the difficult decision to postpone the three-day Fresh Coast Jazz Festival due to Covid. Of course, the well-being of our fans, artists, sponsors, team and the community at large are of paramount importance and drove this difficult decision,” said festival organizer Carl Brown in the statement.

The 2022 performances and events will feature many of the same artists scheduled for 2021, and will also take place at the Pabst Theater and Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel, according to their statement.

All previously issued tickets and parking passes for the original date will be honored with the new date and do not need to be exchanged. Ticketholders are asked to email the Pabst Theater at tickets@ptglive.com by June 5, 2021, if they cannot attend the new show dates, organizers said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip