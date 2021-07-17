Milwaukee's first World Naked Bike Ride set for September

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's first World Naked Bike Ride is set for this September.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 11 a.m. Riders will start and conclude the event at Boone & Crockett, located at 818 S. Water St.

Organizers say the bike ride will start off with yoga, vendors and body painting in the parking lot of Boone & Crockett. From there, attendees will bike through the Third Ward, Lakeshore State Park, downtown and then back to Boone & Crockett.

The purpose of the ride is celebrate body positivity, cycling advocacy and sustainability - while also protesting oil conglomerates, organizer John Jankowsi tells our partners at OnMilwaukee.

He adds that he is working with Milwaukee police to make sure the event is safe and legal, saying that "the general consensus is that this is legal as long as its en mass. It’s not the same as one person or two people riding their bikes around naked."

“We don’t want anyone to get arrested during this ride," Jankowsi told OnMilwaukee.

The World Naked Bike Ride is a movement that began in Vancouver, Canada in 2003 and has since spread to cities across the world.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip