Milwaukee's first Black biker bar welcomes riders during Harley-Davidson Homecoming

MILWAUKEE — For decades, Throttle Twisters has been the spot for motorcyclists across Milwaukee and even the country.

Established in the 1950s, it was the first Black biker bar in Milwaukee. After a fire in the 80s, the tavern was rebuilt and bought by Latoya Howard’s dad, Shorty, in 1990.

While on the outside it looks like an average bar, the space has been a home for biker clubs across the city for decades, like Wolfpack MC.

Mara Davis is better known to everyone by her nickname, Tadpole. Recently retired, she worked at the bar since she was 14.

“I would help when they have sets and cook out. I would come behind the bar and sell the candy and soda while the bartender served the drinks,” Tadpole smiled.

She said her dad grew up riding motorcycles, and while she herself doesn’t ride, she’s part of a club, the Naptown Riders Motorcycle Club.

Growing up at now Twisters Inn, she said the bar is a hot spot for bikers.

“It stayed packed like there’d be bikes all outside right now. Bikes lined up. Bikes around the corner,” Tadpole said.

Latoya Howard owns the bar, taking over her dad’s legacy.

“There were no Black bars. Everyone is patronized here. All the bikers from all over, different chapters, different clubs,” Howard said. “It’s a staple in the community and everyone in the neighborhood knows us.”

During Harley-Davidson Fest, the bar is offering drink specials, anticipating bikers from across the country to stop by. Both Howard and regulars at the bar said it’s a place for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, your race, or nationality. Come down here and have a good time with us,” Jeffrey Buffers, a biker, said.

Aside from being a space to serve the Black biker community, the bar also serves the general community. They host fundraisers and back-to-school drives to give back to local kids.

If you want to get involved, their second annual Back to School Drive is happening now. You can donate school supplies at 508 W. Center St. until August 11.

