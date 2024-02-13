Milwaukee's fire Chief has one week to report on private ambulance policies

Milwaukee's fire chief has until Monday to report back to the city about policies in place with private ambulance companies.

The Common Council gave Chief Aaron Lipski seven days after Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution to meet with those companies and review procedures. We're told the mayor signed that resolution yesterday.

That comes after a resolution was adopted urging the fire department and ambulance companies to modify operating guidelines. Specifically, the resolution aims to require first responders to get out of their vehicle when weather and other factors make it difficult to find a patient.



