Milwaukee's FBI offering $5k reward for capture of human trafficking suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's help to locate a human trafficking suspect.
The FBI says Adrian Cortez Edwards, 38, is wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.
According to the FBI, Edwards is described as followed:
Height: 6’00”
Weight: 185 lbs.
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black/Partially Bald
Tattoos: A distinctive large Wisconsin “W” on his neck
Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.
Call 911, or the FBI at 414-276-4684, or tips.fbi.gov.