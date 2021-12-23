Milwaukee's FBI offering $5k reward for capture of human trafficking suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's help to locate a human trafficking suspect.

The FBI says Adrian Cortez Edwards, 38, is wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.

According to the FBI, Edwards is described as followed:

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black/Partially Bald

Tattoos: A distinctive large Wisconsin “W” on his neck

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

Call 911, or the FBI at 414-276-4684, or tips.fbi.gov.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip