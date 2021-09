MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's popular Christkindlmarket is canceled for 2021, citing a lack of vendors.

The German-style, outdoor market says it was working with the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks to raise awareness for the event but ultimately didn't gain enough interest. Last year's event was virtual due to the pandemic.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the markets in Chicago and Wrigleyville, Ill. will still be open starting November 19.

