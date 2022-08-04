Milwaukee's chief equity officer named president, CEO of African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin appointed Nikki Purvis as the new president and CEO.

Purvis most recently served as the chief equity officer for the City of Milwaukee. She will take over as president and CEO on Aug. 15, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

In her role as chief equity officer for Milwaukee, she identified system-wide programs and initiatives and policies to address racially equitable outcomes. She has over 20 years of leadership experience. She also oversaw Milwaukee's Small Business Enterprise business inclusion program supporting disadvantaged businesses.

"Nikki emerged from a rich pool of highly qualified candidates, and we feel fortunate to have her,” Lia Knox, chair of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin’s board of directors, said in a news release. “The Chamber Board is confident she will take us to amazing new heights while sustaining the organization's significant growth and impact."

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Purvis will replace Ossie Kendrix Jr., who moved to Dallas in 2020 and led the chamber remotely.

Purvis is a Milwaukee native and Marquette University alumna.

“In this next chapter,” Purvis said in the release, "my vision is to lead the Chamber to support its members in recovering and excelling from the economic impacts of the pandemic and reentering an era of growth and success."

