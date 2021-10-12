Milwaukee's Century City I fully leased with tenants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Century City I building is 100% leased with five tenants, the city announced Tuesday.

The 53,400 square foot building on the city's northwest side is now home to Craft Beverage Warehouse, Hundred Acre, Klein-Dickert Glass, B83 Testing and Engineering and Good City Brewing.

“I’m pleased that this portion of Century City is realizing the great potential the entire site has,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “The neighborhood is well connected to workforce and transportation, and forward-thinking companies are finding opportunities at Century City.”

It's a significant milestone for Century City Business Park, which has had a difficult time filling its vacancies since opening in 2016. Earlier this year, Milwaukee leaders hoped Oshkosh Corporation would move in and build the next generation of USPS vehicles; however, the company chose Spartanburg, S.C. instead.

“We felt it was important to market the building ourselves and talk directly with prospective tenants to tell the story of the building and what our experience has been," said Dan Katt of Good City Brewing. "Once the pandemic started to subside in early 2021, the interest level for the space sky-rocketed and the building filled very quickly. There is much more demand for modern industrial space in this part of the city than there is supply."

