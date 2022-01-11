Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood included in NYT list of places to visit in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Every year the New York Times creates a "52 Places" list. It consists of some of the most spectacular places in the world people can visit from mountain destinations in the Himalayas to seaside resorts in the Caribbean to charming small towns in Europe.

This year, the NYT decided to go for a different approach to its "52 Places" list, and it included a Wisconsin destination. The list is focusing on change and how those with wanderlust can see positive change or make a most impact with their travels.

"... where endangered wild lands are being preserved, threatened species are being protected, historical wrongs are being acknowledged, fragile communities are being bolstered — and where travelers can be part of the change," a New York Times description of the article said.

On the list this year, was Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood. Historically, the neighborhood was a thriving Black community. Construction projects in the 1960's displaced many residents which had a devastating impact on the neighborhood. However, the community is bouncing back thanks to major investments, the return of the Black Holocaust Museum, and more Black-owned businesses opening in the area. This is what the New York Times had to say about the neighborhood.

"At times overshadowed by its namesake neighborhood in Chicago, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district is again distinguishing itself as a center of African American culture. From 1910 to the 1950s, the area buzzed with Black-owned businesses, but it was decimated by “urban renewal” projects that razed thriving Black neighborhoods across America. Today’s Bronzeville is supported by about $400 million of redevelopment funds from organizations like the Historic King Drive BID, P3 Development Group and Maures Development Group (all led by people of color). Symbolic of this reinvigoration is the reopening next year of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching, the museum attracted visitors from around the world before closing in 2008 when it lost funding during the recession. On Feb. 25, the museum will reopen in a 10,000-square-foot space that takes visitors on a journey through more than 4,500 years of African and African American history. Nearby, businesses like Gee’s Clippers (a barbershop housed in a 1930s bank) and the Bronzeville Collective (a retail space featuring local Black brands) elevate African American artistry, while the newly opened Maranta Plant Shop, Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe and soon-to-open Niche Book Bar prove that Bronzeville is back. - Shayla Martin"

So the next time you are looking for something to do, take a moment to explore this growing neighborhood. The way you decide to travel, the places you visit, and even where you eat can have a huge impact on the growth of a community.

