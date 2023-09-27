Milwaukee's Birch makes New York Times 2023 top restaurants list

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee restaurant Birch made the New York Times 2023 list of restaurants their reviewers are most excited about.

According to the NYT list, "Kyle Knall, who has run well-regarded restaurants in New York and New Orleans, moved from Brooklyn to Milwaukee for reasons having to do with family and Covid. One meal at the restaurant he runs with his wife and partner, Meghan, and it’s apparent he is a chef sincerely inspired by his new surroundings. Where else can you get roasted wild walleye, served in its own smoke-scented broth with pickled fennel salsa verde, or exceptional housemade pastas enlivened by premium Wisconsin ingredients, from feta to corn to shishito peppers? This is worldly Midwestern cuisine free of clichés. BRETT ANDERSON."

The NYT list was compiled by dozens of reporters, editors and dining critics across the country. They were asked to name their favorite restaurants.

Birch was the only spot in Wisconsin named on the NYT list.

Birch is located at 459 N. Pleasant St.

Birch chef and owner Kyle Knall helped open the restaurant as chef and partner in spring 2021 with its owner, Becca Zwiefelhofer, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The restaurant used to be called Birch and Butcher. Then-owner Zwiefelhofer closed the business during the winter of 2020 and early 2021.

Zwiefelhofer hired Knall to help reopen the spot under a different concept. Knall became the restaurant's owner in the spring of 2022, according to the BizJournal.

Birch describes itself on social media as a "New American Restaurant focused on wood fired cooking, great produce and delicious wine made by small growers."

