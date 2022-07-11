MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Historical Society announced Monday its latest exhibit will detail the history of brewing in Milwaukee.

"Brew City: The Story of Milwaukee Beer presented by Miller Brewing Company" is the Society's first permanent exhibition in over a decade and will open in late July. Visitors will be able to explore how beer is central to the city's identity and culture. The exhibit will be across the Society's entire first-floor exhibit spaces.

“The Society first presented a beer history exhibit in 2016 and due to its success, we are excited to bring a new iteration of the exhibit back to Milwaukee in our central, downtown Historical Center,” said Mame McCully, executive director of the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The exhibition will use a combination of text, images, audiovisual components, artifacts, and interactive activities to tell the stories and to provide a full understanding of beer's deep roots in this city.

The collections will include more than 75,000 artifacts and more than one million photographs and documents, according to a news release. Miller Brewing Company is a sponsor of the exhibit.

“Throughout our company’s long history, we have been connected to the role the brewing industry played in Milwaukee’s development and identity. Miller is proud to be in the same location where it began in 1855, and today the brewery and Molson Coors corporate operations continue to thrive as we employ 1,700 people in the Miller Valley," Tami Garrison, Director of Community Affairs at Molson Coors, said.

According to the Milwaukee County Historical Society, rotating exhibits will accompany the Brew City exhibit seasonally.

The exhibit and the Society's research library are available to the public Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $8, and children 12 and under are free.

