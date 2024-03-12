Milwaukee's Archbishop Jerome Listecki officially retires

Milwaukee's Archbishop Jerome Listecki sent in his official resignation letter to Pope Francis Tuesday morning, making his retirement official.

It is standard for archbishops and bishops to retire when they turn 75-years-old.

Listecki was installed as Archbishop in 2010. He became a priest in 1975 and served in the Chicago area until 1979. Then, he traveled to Rome to study canon law and moral theology. He volunteered to serve as a chaplain for the US Army Reserves during his time there.

In 1983, Listecki was called back to the Chicago area where he would teach future faith leaders at the University of St. Mary of the Lake. By 2000, he'd been appointed auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago major seminary. He eventually became a bishop there before moving to La Crosse to serve as bishop there.

In 2009 he was selected to replace now Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who had been Archbishop in Milwaukee. Listecki took over the job in 2010.

The process to replace him could take months or even years.

