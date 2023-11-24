Milwaukeeans with ties to Israel and Gaza react to ceasefire

MILWAUKEE — A four-day ceasefire is underway in the Israel-Hamas war. Part of the deal is that people held by both countries will be released over the coming days. People in Milwaukee with ties to both places are reacting to the ceasefire and what it means for their friends and family abroad.

Moshe Katz just returned from a week-long trip to Israel. It’s a place he called home for several years, but said it now feel eerie.

“It’s one thing to watch something on TV and listen to it on the news, I needed to be there, I needed to hug friends,” Katz said.

He recalled the harrowing tributes to the Israelis held in Gaza that were set up across the country.

“They put a mirror on a poster that said it could have been you,” Katz recalled.

The tributes to the kids who were taken away is something Katz said is impossible to prepare yourself for. He showed pictures of teddy bears with posters of children attached to them.

While in Israel he visited with families who loved ones were taken or killed during the war.

“I met the wife of a man who was taken hostage and her two little adorable kids,” he said choking up as he told their story.

That man is not expected to be released as part of the temporary ceasefire.

“It’s rough. It’s really, really rough,” he said. “These are our kids, these are our parents, these are our brothers and sisters, of course we have to get them home.”

When asked if he felt any sense of relief during the ceasefire, Katz said, “Sure. Sure, because somebody is going to get to hold somebody. Actually a whole lot of people are going to hold a few people. And day by day, god willingly, numbers increase and we get all 240 back.”

The war has had an impact on families on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.

The Coalition for Justice in Palestine organized a car caravan through Milwaukee on Friday calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Janan Najeeb, the executive director of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition said the temporary ceasefire may bring some relief to civilians in Gaza.

“Any kind of ending to bombing is going to bring a little bit of relief, particularly because it has prevented water and food and fuel from going into Gaza,” Najeeb said. “Many community members here have lost a tremendous number of family members in Gaza, all civilians. So they are very devastated.”

She’s hoping that community members here in Milwaukee will be able to get updates from loved ones in Gaza during the ceasefire.

Some Palestinians held in Israel are also to be released during the ceasefire.

"The Palestinians that are being released right now are mostly children and some women," Janan said. "This is a very, very small number."

While the four-day ceasefire may bring some relief, many are left wondering what day five will bring.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip