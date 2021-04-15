Milwaukee Zoo welcomes new baby camel

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced the birth of a male Bactrian camel Thursday, April 15.

The calf was born the morning of April 13 to parents A.J. and Stan. At only two days old the zoo says the calf appears to be very strong and in good health.

The calf, soon to be named, has two brothers, Jethro, who was born in 2019; and George, born in 2017.

JOEL R MILLER

On April 14, the calf underwent a neo-natal exam yesterday, and he weighed 94 pounds. According to the zoo, he is slightly smaller than the last male born at the zoo; however, it’s considered a good, healthy weight for a newborn camel.

If he continues to grow and do well, visitors will be able to see him in the outdoor Camel Yard, with mom, A.J. and A.J.’s mother, Sanchi.

Fun fact: Bactrian camels are native to central Asia and can grow up to 7 ft tall and weigh up to 1,800 pounds.

