Milwaukee Zoo receives new silverback gorilla family

Three Western lowland gorillas have safely moved into their new home at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Male silverback, Oliver, and females Nadami and Dotty, arrived at the zoo Tuesday, April 20 from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Animal care staff says all three are doing well in the off-exhibit quarantine area. Zoo officials say all new residents spend at least 30 days in quarantine for health and safety reasons.

Oliver, the 32-yer-old male is hearing impaired from an illness when he was young but zoo staff says he communicates well with his troop. He is laid-back but is also protective of his girls.

Grahm S. Jones

Dotty, the 16-year-old female is said to be very playful and spunky.

Grahm S. Jones

Nadami, the 10-year-old female is a bit more reserved and cautious though she is very curious.

Grahm S. Jones

After the quarantine period, the new gorillas will be slowly introduced to their off-exhibit areas, and then eventually to the habitats in public view. It may take some months though since Oliver is hearing impaired.

