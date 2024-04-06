Milwaukee World Festival hosts job fair for this upcoming festival season

Milwaukee World Festival (MWF) is holding a job fair Saturday, April 6 starting at 10 am and going until 2 pm. Over 2,000 seasonal workers are needed for this year's upcoming festival season.

MWF is looking for employees for concerts, cultural, ethnic, and other special events, including Summerfest. There are job opportunities in departments such as security, food and beverage operations, guest services, and more.

The job fair is being held at the Summerfest Operations Building. During the event on the spot offers may be given; applicants are encouraged to bring a driver's license, direct deposit information, and Social Security card. All applicants who attend, apply, and interview will receive one general admission ticket to Summerfest

Apply early and complete an online application.

