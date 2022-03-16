Milwaukee World Festival hiring thousands for Summerfest, festival season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival announced Wednesday that they are looking to hire thousands of people to work the festival season, May through October.

There is a wide range of jobs available, from security and operations to food, beverage, and marketing. Applications for these positions are already open, with pay starting at $14-17 an hour.

The Milwaukee World Festival will be hosting a job fair on April 2 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for anyone wanting to learn more about the positions. That fair will be at the Milwaukee World Festival general operations center, 114 N. Jackson Street.

On-the-spot job offers will be possible at the fair.

"From concerts to cultural, ethnic, and special events, employees will have the opportunity to work for Milwaukee’s BEST live music venue and help to bring back a full season of live music and events to Milwaukee," Milwaukee World Festival said in a news release.

Hired employees will receive perks like free tickets to Summerfest, food vouchers, and of course, live music.

“We are excited to add thousands to our team for the 2022 festival season, which begins in just ten weeks,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We offer flexibility for students, teachers, retirees, and those looking to work another job. From security, where you can wear the iconic red shirt, to bartending, admissions, and festival operations, we encourage you to apply today and join our team.”

