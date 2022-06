MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is now in the hospital after being struck by a bullet that was fired through the floor of an upstairs apartment unit on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near 87th and Villard.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Two people of interest were arrested.

