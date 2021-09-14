Milwaukee woman sentenced in fatal shooting of 2-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced on a lesser charge of child neglect to eight years in prison for the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter.

23-year-old Jasmine Daniels was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide last summer, as first reported by the Associated Press. Daniels told investigators she “accidentally did it” while “playing around with her gun in the basement when the gun went off and shot” the child, 2-year-old Zymeiia Stevens.

Following eight years of prison, Daniels will be under extended supervision for another eight years. Conditions include a mental health assessment, absolute sobriety, completion of a parenting class, maintain full-time employment and more, according to court documents.

