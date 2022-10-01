Milwaukee woman rescues puppy while overcoming hurricanes Fiona and Ian

MILWAUKEE — Christina Lloyd finally made her way home to Milwaukee after finding herself in not one but two hurricanes between Puerto Rico and Florida.

"I’m tired. It's been pretty much 36 hours without sleep," said Lloyd.

Lloyd flew to Puerto Rico to visit family just before Hurricane Fiona made landfall.

"I got caught at the tail end of Fiona and was delayed there for another week. Lots and lots of mudslides, devastation, power outages."

Hurricane Fiona hit the US territory as a category 1 leaving most of the island without power.

When Lloyd was able to find a flight out of Puerto Rico with a layover in Orlando, she was relieved but Mother Nature had other plans.

"We got really caught up in Ian, so I was delayed there so just now getting home from two hurricanes."

Despite travel stresses, Lloyd believes she was in the right place at the right time. She came across a non-profit while in Puerto Rico working to rescue dogs for adoption.

"This is Paloosa. There's an organization out there called Flight Angels who are rescuing the dogs out there and sending them for adoption here in the United States."

Lloyd will foster Paloosa before handing the excited puppy off to her new "fur-ever" home.

"So it just so happens that there was a slot open for these puppers to come to Wisconsin! So she is currently 1 year old and I will be meeting up with the foster family before she is adopted out."

Through the storms, Lloyd believes it was all meant to be.

