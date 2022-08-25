Milwaukee woman plans to open food truck park in neighborhood she grew up in

MILWAUKEE — An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park. A place she says will be the hottest spot on the block.

"I feel like the demographic in the area is very, very good. The traffic is very, very high, visibility is 100% from the road, lots of parking," said Walker.

TMJ4 Whitney Walker

Walker says she got the idea to create the food truck park after she bought the former Ricochette bar near 70th and Capitol, where she plans to open her full-service skin care salon, Beauty Bar by Whitney, in January.

"I looked at the Ricochette building and then I looked at this lovely lot that's connected and I just thought, 'wouldn't that be nice to have both,'" said Walker.

TMJ4 The former Ricochette bar near 70th and Capitol.

Walker, who currently lives in North Dakota, said she was able to get her food truck, Texas Best Express, off the ground after joining a food truck park in Fargo. She wanted to bring the concept to the city she grew up in - creating a place where people can find their favorite food trucks all in one single location.

"It will be rotating food trucks daily, there will be a call time in the morning to check in for food trucks, and then they will be designated morning brunch and lunch hours," said Walker.

Walker says those interested in bringing their food trucks to the park will have to pay a daily fee and it will be on a first come first serve basis. She adds that she still has some small details to iron out, but people should expect the food truck park to be open in the summer of 2023.

