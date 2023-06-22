Milwaukee woman opens new businesses thanks to Brew City Match

MILWAUKEE — Ever since she can remember, Diamond Johnson wanted to open up her own business in Milwaukee.

"We wanted a space in the inner city," said Johnson. "We wanted somewhere that was convenient and nice, close to downtown not too far out."

But her journey toward making that dream a reality wasn't an easy one.

"When we started off, we didn't have any help. I had no resources."

It wasn't until she got a call from a close friend who told her about an organization that was offering an opportunity of a lifetime to local entrepreneurs.

"Travis came through right on time and was like hey there's this program they'll have officials I can assist you and if they can't help you they can send you somewhere that can help you," said Johnson.

That organization was Brew City Match, a company that annually provides mentorship and funding for minority-owned businesses accepted into its match program.

"We help them with their business plan first and make sure their business plan is solid. Then from there, we help them with their financials then we look for the building," said Travis Spell, the program officer for LISC. "We're bringing the resources and the experience of other people who have those trade skills to help them not only be a part of the race but help them win the race."

Since getting accepted in 2021, Diamond and her business partner are getting ready to launch their new restaurant on Milwaukee's north side, Cream City Eatery.

"​I just look around and I'm just so excited," said Johnson.

Now as the next group of applicants celebrated their acceptance into the match program inside Diamond's brand new restaurant Wednesday night.

"To see their business open, like they dreamed it, they envisioned it, and now it's an actual place. It's beautiful to see," said Christopher E. Burton.

They too see that their dreams are achievable.

