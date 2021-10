MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early on October 16, in the 8100 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

At approximately 12:27 a.m., the woman was traveling northwest when she lost control and her vehicle struck a tree and a light pole.

She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and conducted first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

