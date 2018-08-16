Milwaukee woman gets racist response after applying for a job

A Milwaukee woman got a racist reply after applying to a job in Brookfield.

The email response said the company did not consider candidates “that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

The company, Mantality Health, said in a statement on its website that they had been hacked, and they did not send out the email reply. Here’s the full statement:

The password for the outside job board site used by Mantality was compromised on August 13, 2018. The [compromise] included no access to client information or internal systems. We are currently working with law enforcement to identify the perpetrator and consider appropriate legal action. We share the anger and frustration of those who received these bogus emails.

The company is based in Missouri, but has a Brookfield office.

We will have more on this story on Live at 10.