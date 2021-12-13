Milwaukee woman dies in double shooting at Lancaster and 41st

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman died in a double shooting on the city's northwest side last Saturday morning, police said.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Lancaster Avenue.

MPD said the woman and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for gunshot injuries. While the man survived with injuries the woman later passed away.

MPD is seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip