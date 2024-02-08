Milwaukee woman charged with child neglect, imprisonment to be sentenced Thursday

A Milwaukee woman charged with chronic child neglect and false imprisonment will be sentenced Thursday.

34-year-old Katie Koch was arrested in the summer of 2023 after her children were found near 71st and Dixon. They were naked and filthy and had broken a window to escape from the home, according to the criminal complaint.

That criminal complaint goes on to describe a "terrible hoarding situation" in the home, with walls covered in feces.

Koch's boyfriend, 38-year-old Joel Manke was also charged in the case.



