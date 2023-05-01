Milwaukee woman charged, accused of stabbing sister to death during argument

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was recently charged with murder after prosecutors say she stabbed her sister to death during an argument last week.

Kiara Gaines, 34, was charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Milwaukee police responded to a home near 45th and Hadley on April 26 around 4:15 p.m. and found Gaines' sister lying on the porch with a stab wound. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m. Her death was ruled a homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Gaines was inside the home when police arrived. After eventually exiting the home, she was arrested.

A family member told police that Gaines had been living with her for the last two months and that she had been fighting with the victim during the same time frame.

The complaint says the victim arrived at the home and began fighting with another family member on the porch. That is when Gaines allegedly stabbed her sister with a kitchen knife.

An eight-inch blade was recovered from the crime scene.

Gaines had her initial appearance in court on Monday. A cash bond of $35,000 was set. She will return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 9.

If convicted, Gaines faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

