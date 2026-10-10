Milwaukee woman accused of posing as teacher arrested in Illinois in stolen vehicle investigation

The Milwaukee woman who allegedly snuck into Rufus King High School and impersonated a substitute teacher was arrested Friday in connection with a vehicle theft in Brookfield.

Amy Jones was taken into custody by the Oak Lawn Police Department on Friday, which also recovered a vehicle that Brookfield police said was stolen from a Crunch Fitness.

Her arrest comes just days after she made an initial appearance in court Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a substitute teacher at Rufus King. She faces one felony count of representing herself as a public employee and five felony counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.

A judge set her cash bond at $5,000, and her preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 20, according to court records.

Brookfield police said arrangements are being made for Jones' extradition.

Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, including operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and other theft charges, according to Brookfield police.

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