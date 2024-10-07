Milwaukee will be the site of Wisconsin's first Latter-day Saint temple, church announces

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples on Sunday, including one in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee temple will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Wisconsin. Currently, Wisconsin Latter-day Saints travel to either St. Paul, Minnesota or Chicago to perform temple ordinances.
Watch: LDS church announces construction of new temples:
These newly-announced locations will bring the faith's total number of temples (already built, under construction, or announced) to 367 worldwide.
The LDS Church's temples are different from its normal meetinghouses in that they are not open to the public; only active members with a current "temple recommend" from their local leader are allowed to worship in temples.
On Sunday, Church President Russell M. Nelson also announced several other new temple sites as well:
- Price, Utah
- Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Queen Creek, Arizona
- El Paso, Texas
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Summit, New Jersey
- Dublin, Ireland
- Milan, Italy
- Juchitan de Zaragoza, Mexico
- Santa Ana, El Salvador
- Medellin, Colombia
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Puerto Montt, Chile
- Abuja, Nigeria
- Kampala, Uganda
- Maputo, Mozambique
